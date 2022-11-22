Matthew Stafford re-enters the concussion protocol

For whatever reason, the Rams dragged their feet about putting quarterback Matthew Stafford back in the concussion protocol. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the foot-dragging is over.

Stafford has re-entered the protocol, three days after exiting it.

Although coach Sean McVay would never admit that Stafford had a concussion, it’s not called the “ankle sprain protocol.” The fact that Stafford had to progress through a multi-step process to secure clearance to play clearly implies that he was indeed concussed. And he’s now concussed again.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Stafford is back in the concussion protocol.

It took more than a day for it to happen. And it’s possible that the Rams and/or the relevant doctors finally got pressured by the league and/or the union to make the call. Regardless, Stafford is now back in the protocol.

In six days, the Rams visit the Chiefs in Kansas City. It’s a rematch of a memorable shootout from November 19, 2018.

Since then, both teams have appeared in two Super Bowls. Both teams have won one. Currently, however, the Rams are imploding under the weight of a “fuck them picks” reckoning — and the Chiefs are the best team in the league.

