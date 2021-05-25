Matthew Stafford has worked with several offensive coordinators over the course of his career, giving him a good idea of what works for him and what doesn’t. The No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford’s thrown for 45,109 yards with 282 touchdowns and 144 interceptions in 12 seasons.

Now that he’s with the Rams, Stafford is collaborating with head coach Sean McVay to integrate what he does best into Los Angeles’ playbook.

“There’s things I’ve done in the past that I think make sense to him and make sense for our offense,” Stafford said Monday, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “There’s also things that I’ve never been exposed to that are in this offense that I’m trying to learn and make second nature to myself as well.

“So, it’s been fun. We’ve been able to kind of bounce ideas back and forth off of each other, and we’ll figure out what this thing looks like come August, September.”

The Rams traded for Stafford to help elevate an offense that went from second in scoring en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LIII to 22nd last season. Time will tell if McVay and Stafford’s collaborations result in an improved offense in 2021.

Matthew Stafford enjoying collaborating with Sean McVay on Rams offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk