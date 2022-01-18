Matthew Stafford downplays significance of first career playoff win

For most of his career, Matthew Stafford has heard about his 0-3 postseason record and lack of team success as a quarterback. It was a widely discussed narrative, with many questioning whether Stafford would ever make a deep playoff run – or simply win a postseason game at any point.

After Monday night’s thrashing of the Arizona Cardinals, the belief that Stafford can’t win big games is now dead. The Rams steamrolled the Cardinals 34-11 in the wild-card round, giving Stafford his first career postseason victory. He played near-perfect football, completing 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, posting a passer rating of 154.5.

After the game, he downplayed the significance of this being his first playoff win, crediting the defense and special teams for the job those two units did, too.

“I’m just excited for our team to get the win,” he said. “Obviously, what a team effort. Our defense played outstanding tonight, special teams basically set up a score with Johnny pinning them down there, did a great job on field goals, and we were good enough on offense to score some points and come away with the win. Just happy to be moving on.”

He continued by saying he believes the media and fans care more about his playoff record than he does himself. Stafford just wants to win games and help the Rams succeed in the postseason, doing the best he can to take them deep in the playoffs.

“I think it means a lot more to you guys and all that,” he said. “I just want to be part of this team and help us win. I trust in myself, trust in my abilities, trust in my teammates. Go out there and play and let the chips fall where they may.”

Sean McVay was even more blunt with his response to this narrative finally ending. He’s just glad the media won’t ask about Stafford’s playoff record anymore now that he has that first victory in the books.

“I thought he did a great job leading the way,” McVay said. “He’s still the same great player to me and he always was before this game, as well. I think it’s good so you guys don’t have to talk about that anymore. So you can get that one out of the way. Really proud of him. Just so lucky to be able to do this with him. He’s our leader, we wouldn’t be here without him.”

Next up, Stafford and the Rams will try to beat the greatest quarterback of all time and the defending Super Bowl champions.

