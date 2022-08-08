Matthew Stafford doesn’t throw Monday as “part of the plan” for his recovery

Matthew Stafford did not throw Monday, but coach Sean McVay called it “part of the plan” for the quarterback in his recovery from an elbow injury.

“We’ve always kind of stayed true (to the plan),” McVay said, via a live stream from the team. “This one is a three-day bucket. He’ll work tomorrow, and you’ll see him do a similar workload as last week.”

Stafford’s injury has cast a cloud over the team’s training camp as he has yet to participate in team drills. McVay wouldn’t confirm a report from last week that Stafford has “bad tendinitis.”

But McVay did call it a “little bit abnormal” injury for a quarterback, an injury more likely for Major League Baseball pitchers.

Stafford had a procedure this offseason, which Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports was platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections. The quarterback also wore a brace briefly to limit his range of motion while healing. He did not throw during the offseason workouts but obviously still is dealing with the issue into training camp.

Stafford downplayed the injury last week, calling it “a little soreness.”

That did nothing to ease the concern of Rams fans, who know they need a healthy Stafford to have a chance at a Super Bowl repeat.

