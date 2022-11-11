Matthew Stafford a DNP 2nd straight day for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams held a regular practice Thursday after holding a Wednesday walkthrough and released their second injury report of the week.

Wednesday’s injury report had only players who did not participate, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is in the league concussion protocol.

There was one small change to the injury report on Thursday, as one player was upgraded.

The details are below.

Did not participate

RB Malcolm Brown (hamstring), DT Greg Gaines (elbow), LB Travin Howard (hip), T Alaric Jackson (knee), CB Robert Rochell (illness), QB Matthew Stafford (concussion)

All these players were DNPs for the second straight day. All eyes are on Stafford, as it would mean John Wolford would have to start in his place.

Limited participation

C Brian Allen (knee)

Allen has been dealing with a knee injury much of the season. They have been trying to manage it.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

S Budda Baker (ankle)

OL Cody Ford (illness)

OL Max Garcia (shoulder)

OL Rodney Hudson (knee)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

OL D.J. Humphries (back)

Limited participation

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, illness)

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

CB Christian Matthew (hamstring)

K Matt Prater (hip)

DL J.J. Watt (knee)

Full participation

WR Rondale Moore (hand)

