Matthew Stafford dismisses injury concerns: ‘Nothing that’s affecting my play’

Matthew Stafford has looked like a completely different quarterback the last three games than he did in his first eight weeks with the Rams. He’s thrown five touchdown passes and five interceptions (three pick-sixes) since Week 9, going through a painful stretch against the Titans, 49ers and now the Packers.

Some believe he might not be fully healthy and a report on Sunday morning came out suggesting that’s probably true. He’s apparently dealing with pain in his right elbow, chronic back pain and a sore ankle, even though he didn’t miss a day of practice last week.

After the Rams’ 36-28 loss to the Packers, Rodgers made it clear that even if he’s not 100% healthy, there’s nothing injury-wise that’s affecting his play.

“I’m feeling fine, to be honest with you,” he said. “I missed some time at practice before the Tennessee game. Back was kind of barking at me that week, but haven’t missed any time since then. Rest of my body, is it 100%? No. Neither is anybody else’s in this league at this point in the season. I’m not too worried about that, to be honest with you. Nothing that’s affecting my play.”

Stafford completed 21 of 38 passes for 302 yards with three touchdowns and one interception against the Packers. He’s now 3-8 at Lambeau Field in his career and was a big part of the Rams’ loss there on Sunday.

He knows he needs to play better and cut down on his turnovers, especially against a good team like Green Bay.

“Just can’t have em. Can’t come into Lambeau Field and have three turnovers and have three turnovers in minus territory and expect to play the game you want to play,” he said.

Stafford still has time to turn things around but if he keeps playing the way he has the last three games, the Rams will be in some serious trouble down the stretch because the defense isn’t good enough to overcome the number of turnovers the offense has committed.

List