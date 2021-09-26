Matthew Stafford to DeSean Jackson for 75 yards and Los Angeles Rams touchdown

The Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium in February.

The Los Angeles Rams seem intent on delivering a message to the reigning champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is their home and they plan on being in it.

Matthew Stafford continued his hot start, finding DeSean Jackson, who was incredibly wide open, on a 75-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

After the PAT, the Rams led 21-7.

Early in the third quarter, Stafford had 3 touchdown passes while Tom Brady was looking for his first in Week 3.