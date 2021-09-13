Matthew Stafford’s decisiveness a welcome sight for Sean McVay

When the Los Angeles Rams made the aggressive decision to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, it was made with perhaps one quarterback trait in mind.

Decisiveness.

Hesitation from the quarterback position worked as an anchor around Sean McVay’s offense, preventing the team from reaching their ultimate goal of bringing a Lombardi Trophy home. Perhaps no greater example of that comes from Super Bowl LIII, when Jared Goff’s hesitation on a throw intended for Brandin Cooks in the end zone cost the Rams a chance at a touchdown, and perhaps a win.

As I wrote at the time the trade was made:

The simple fact is this: Goff struggles at times with hesitation. That is not an issue for Stafford. It is a critical trait for excellence at the quarterback position. And one the Rams were clearly willing to pay for.

We saw the reasons Los Angeles was willing to pay that price on display tonight, and it did not take long:

MATTHEW STAFFORD WELCOME TO LA

pic.twitter.com/QgYQpMtMV2 — PFF (@PFF) September 13, 2021

The Rams opened up the season with this brilliant design, getting Stafford on the move rolling to his left before flipping his hips to find Van Jefferson moving away from him on a deep post route. The design was a variation of the Yankee/Post-Over combination we are seeing from so many teams, with the backside receiver running a deep out.

Jefferson is wide open, but there is absolutely no hesitation from Stafford on this read and throw. Of course, it helps that Stafford is one of the few people on the planet that can flip his hips back after rolling to the left to make this throw, but if there is any hesitation from the QB, this pass falls incomplete.

As you can see from the end zone angle, once Stafford picks up Jefferson on his break, the ball is coming out:

Matthew Stafford throws an absolute dime for the Rams on their opening drive pic.twitter.com/LMUPTGpjl3 — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) September 13, 2021

Story continues

We also saw Stafford’s ability to manipulate defenders with his eyes pair extremely well with his decisiveness, particularly on his touchdown strike to Cooper Kupp early in the third quarter. Cris Collinsworth mentioned this trait of his midway through the fourth quarter, and it is another aspect of Stafford’s play that perhaps goes unappreciated.

On this play Stafford takes the snap and opens his vision to the left. But his target, Kupp, is running a post route from the right slot. Stafford hits his drop depth and starts to climb in the pocket, keeping his eyes trained to the left side of the field. Only after climbing a few steps towards the line of scrimmage does he flip his eyes to the middle of the field to pickup Kupp, who is wide-open:

How does Kupp get so open? Let’s go to the “dots,” courtesy of NFL’s Next Gen Stats:

Matthew Stafford & Cooper Kupp (56-yard TD) Kupp had 11.3 yards of separation from the nearest defender when the pass arrived (#4 Eddie Jackson), the most separation on a completion over 40 yards downfield over the last three seasons.#CHIvsLAR | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/wknSES43KV — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 13, 2021

The Chicago Bears drop into Cover-6 on this play, or Quarter/Quarter/Half. By opening his eyes to the left side, Stafford holds safety Eddie Jackson in place over the deep curl route from Jefferson. That prevents Jackson from peeling off in time to pick-up Kupp on the post. Pair the eyes with the decisiveness, and you have another big play in the passing game from Stafford and the Rams.

The price the Rams paid seemed steep at the time, particularly when one considers what McVay’s offense — and similar offensive systems — have done for quarterbacks the past few seasons. After all, even with the limitations from Goff the Rams made it to the Super Bowl a few seasons ago, and perhaps they could do so again given the talent of their defense.

But we also know that the NFL is a copycat league, and after seeing what a quarterback of Aaron Rodgers’ ability accomplished a season ago in a similar system, the Rams had to believe that adding a decisive, experience quarterback could pay off with similar results for the Rams.

On the first night of the season, the experiment seemed to work, and the price seemed to be well worth the investment.