Matthew Stafford could be done for the year

What a difference a week makes, regarding a week-to-week injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford could miss six more weeks as a result of the back injury that caused him to miss last week’s game and that will cause him to miss this week’s game.

Per Rapoport, Stafford has “tiny, non-displaced fractures in the upper thoracic spine.” More tests this week will shed further light on whether he’ll play, sooner than later.

With seven games left in the season, an injury that could shelve Stafford for six weeks could make it wise to simply shut him down for the season.

Stafford is under contract through 2022, with a cap number of $31.5 million in 2020. He has a $6 million fully-guaranteed roster bonus and a $15 million salary next season.