Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are practicing no-look passes in their Vegas hotel

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp built an incredibly strong connection in their first season together, working tirelessly to develop chemistry both on and off the field. Kupp estimates that they spent about 500 extra hours together outside of their regular meetings and practices, which helped them turn in a historic season.

But the grind never stops. Andrew Whitworth shared a video on Instagram of Stafford and Kupp practicing no-look passes in their hotel four days after winning Super Bowl LVI. No one should be surprised by these two throwing a football around in their hotel after winning a title, but it’s still both hilarious and awesome to see.

Stafford and Kupp were practicing no-look passes in their Vegas hotel 😂 (via andrewwhitworth77/IG) pic.twitter.com/DNhFIqixqC — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) February 18, 2022

If you somehow missed the no-look pass Stafford threw to Kupp in Super Bowl LVI, it had everyone talking – because it was absolutely ridiculous. It resulted in a 22-yard gain on the Rams’ game-winning drive, with Stafford throwing Kupp open by holding the safety with his eyes before throwing it right by him to Kupp over the middle.

With Stafford and Kupp back in 2022, the Rams offense is sure to be one of the best in the NFL again.

List