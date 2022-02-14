Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp nearly tied this Tom Brady-Randy Moss NFL record

Stafford, Kupp nearly tied this crazy Tom Brady-Randy Moss NFL record originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a historic 2021 NFL season together that ended with a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

They were the best QB/WR duo in the league, and their connection was on full display late in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. Stafford completed four passes for 39 yards to Kupp on the Rams' final drive, including a 1-yard touchdown toss that put L.A. up 23-20 with 1:25 remaining.

Where do Patriots stand among AFC contenders in early 2023 SB odds?

Kupp finished with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, earning him Super Bowl MVP.

Stafford and Kupp finished the season with 22 touchdown connections in 21 games, including the four playoff matchups the Rams won. They almost tied the record for a single season, which was set by Tom Brady and Randy Moss during the 2007 campaign with the New England Patriots.

Most TDs in a season by QB-pass-catcher duo:



ðŸˆ'07: Tom Brady/Randy Moss: 24

ðŸˆ'21: Matthew Stafford/Cooper Kupp: 22

ðŸˆ'20: Aaron Rodgers/Davante Adams: 20

ðŸˆ'11: Tom Brady/Rob Gronkowski: 20

ðŸˆ'84: Dan Marino/Mark Clayton: 20 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 14, 2022

Similar to Stafford and Kupp, Brady and Moss also connected for a late go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants. But unlike the Rams, the Patriots defense couldn't hold the lead and New England's perfect season came crashing down.

No team has repeated as Super Bowl champions since Brady's Patriots accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004. The Rams should have a decent chance next season, though, led by the incredible Stafford-Kupp duo and an elite defense.