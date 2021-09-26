The Rams and Buccaneers traded long scoring drives midway through the first half. But then the Rams moved quicker to get on the board again, using the connection between Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp to score a 2-yard touchdown.

The Rams lead 14-7 at halftime.

Stafford began the possession from the L.A. 20 with a 9-yard pass to Kupp and ended it with two throws to the receiver. On second-and-10 from the Tampa Bay 24, Stafford found Kupp on the right side with separation from cornerback Dee Delaney, who was the closest in coverage. That play went 22 yards to the Buccaneers’ 2-yard line.

On the next play, Stafford checked into a pass to Kupp on the left, with receivers Robert Woods and Van Jefferson creating space for the short play at the line. Kupp was wide open for his fourth touchdown of the season.

On Tampa Bay’s ensuing drive, running back Giovani Bernard took a screen 32 yards to bring Tampa Bay into L.A. territory. But defensive tackle Aaron Donald strip-sacked Tom Brady on first-and-10 at the home team’s 39. Bernard picked up the fumble and advanced it, but because it was fumbled forward, it came back to the spot.

Ryan Succop missed a 55-yard field wide right to end the first half. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey may have gotten a piece Succop’s kick, having come off the edge to dive in front of Succop’s attempt.

Stafford is 15-of-22 passing for 148 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Kupp has four catches for 55 yards with a TD and tight end Tyler Higbee has five receptions for 40 yards with a score.

On the other side, Brady is 17-of-22 passing for 172 yards. Bernard leads the team with four catches for 43 yards.

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp connection humming as Rams lead 14-7 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk