Matthew Stafford continues to shine for Rams in first half

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has played a key role in the Los Angeles Rams’ success since joining the team last season, and has shown to be particularly adept at getting his squad in a position to win early in their games. After completing seven of his seven attempts against the 49ers on the Rams’ first drive, he managed to put together what would have been a stellar performance had it not been for a late interception.

The team’s struggle to score points was a function of his second-half play, which left something to be desired. Stafford is still a high-level starter for Los Angeles, but will need to clean up some of the inefficiencies that have plagued him this year. Some might attribute his struggles in 2022 to a “Super Bowl hangover,” but it is unclear if last season’s accomplishments are playing any factor in his current situation.

Head coach Sean McVay would be wise to center his offensive attack around the running game, and find a way to shore up the patchwork offensive line that kept Stafford under duress in all four quarters. Though it may seem to be an easy conclusion to blame his issues in the passing game on the play of the linemen that protect him, Stafford has dealt with worse over the course of his career, and his inability to compensate is all the more concerning.

Next week, Los Angeles will be tasked with playing against the Dallas Cowboys who may have starting quarterback Dak Prescott back in the mix to lead their offense. Stafford will need to be prepared for a shootout against the likes of Prescott, receiver Ceedee Lamb, and superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott.

With a week of sound game planning and a strategy that plays to the Rams’ strengths and minimizes their weaknesses, Los Angeles should be able to achieve a more positive outcome than they did in Week 4.

