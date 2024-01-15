Matthew Stafford connects with Puka Nakua for Rams touchdown
The Detroit Lions were out fast against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Ford Field.
The Lions had a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Game and LA needed a response.
With his hand cut and bandaged, Matthew Stafford delivered.
Matthew Stafford's bloody hand game
— Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) January 15, 2024
The former Lion found rookie Puka Nakua streaking down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.
PUKA UP TOP FOR SIX!
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZuVyAKLYeH
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
After the PAT, it was a 14-10 game.