Advertisement

Matthew Stafford connects with Puka Nakua for Rams touchdown

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Detroit Lions were out fast against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Ford Field.

The Lions had a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Game and LA needed a response.

With his hand cut and bandaged, Matthew Stafford delivered.

The former Lion found rookie Puka Nakua streaking down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.

After the PAT, it was a 14-10 game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire