Matthew Stafford connects with Puka Nakua for Rams touchdown

The Detroit Lions were out fast against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Ford Field.

The Lions had a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Game and LA needed a response.

With his hand cut and bandaged, Matthew Stafford delivered.

Matthew Stafford’s bloody hand game pic.twitter.com/TZJ1amFgiV — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) January 15, 2024

The former Lion found rookie Puka Nakua streaking down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.

After the PAT, it was a 14-10 game.

