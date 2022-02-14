Matthew Stafford connects with Cooper Kupp for Rams score

It was 9 to 10 from the 11-yard line and the Los Angeles Rams had a 10-point lead in the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Skipping the numerals, Matthew Stafford connected with Triple Crown winner Cooper Kupp for a touchdown pass and the Rams led 13-3.

Holder Johnny Hekker dropped the snap on the PAT and it failed so the lead stayed at 10 points.

Kupp looked like he was going to block on the play before running his route to the back of the end zone.

It was too easy.

Simply change his name to Super Kupp.