Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol

Rams head coach Sean McVay delivered a surprising announcement at the start of his Wednesday press conference when he told reporters that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in the concussion protocol.

McVay said Los Angeles’ training and medical staff evaluated Stafford after Sunday’s game and determined Stafford should be in the protocol. He entered it on Tuesday.

“[T]hey felt like that was the best thing for him,” McVay said. “That’s kind of where we’re at with it. It’s more importantly about the person, then the player in these types of things, as we know. And nobody’s more of a competitor in wanting to be out there with his teammates than Matthew. He’s in the protocol, so we’ll take it a day at a time with him. That’s what our medical experts determined, just based on some of the things that they gathered, was the smart and the right course of action.”

McVay said he was unaware of Stafford’s status the last time he spoke with the media on Monday.

While Stafford has not yet been ruled out for Sunday, John Wolford would start against the Cardinals if Stafford is unable to play.

“I’m confident [in Wolford],” McVay said. “I know Matthew is going to do everything in his power to try and be able to be ready. We’ll just take it a day at a time. But John’s a guy that when he’s been in these situations, he’s stepped in and done a really good job. It wasn’t too long ago that he had to come in, in a game that we had to have to be able to get into the playoffs, and he performed incredibly well.”

Wolford’s only career start was in Week 17 of the 2020 season when he helped lead the Rams to an 18-7 victory over Arizona to clinch a playoff berth. Wolford was 22-of-38 for 231 yards with one touchdown in that game. He also had 56 yards rushing on six carries.

Wolford then started Los Angeles’ playoff matchup with Seattle, but had to exit early due to injury.

Stafford has completed 68.4 percent of his passes in 2022 for 1,928 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

