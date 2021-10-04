Matthew Stafford has a comeback count: Takeaways from Rams' loss to Cardinals

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an incomplete pass during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams’ record dropped to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the NFC West with a 37-20 defeat by the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Here’s what we learned from the Rams’ loss:

Matthew Stafford can lead comebacks … but not every time

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

As the Rams fell behind, there was seemingly no reason to panic.

Stafford showed throughout 12 seasons in Detroit, and most recently in the Rams’ victory at Indianapolis, that he has a well-deserved knack for engineering comeback victories.

Not this time.

Stafford did not make game-turning plays in crucial situations. And the Rams' defense saw the Cardinals pull away.

Stafford no doubt inspires confidence from teammates and coach Sean McVay. They just can’t expect him to bail them out on every occasion.

Kyler Murray — and the Cardinals — are legit

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray evades the tackle attempt by Rams linebacker Obo Okoronkwo during the first half. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

It’s only four games. Still plenty of time for the Cardinals to fall out of contention.

But Sunday’s victory over the Rams felt different.

Murray, the top pick in the 2019 NFL draft, clearly has matured as a decision-maker. The Cardinals' rushing attack was effective. The defense is making plays.

Now the Cardinals play a San Francisco 49ers team that is coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks and will be without oft-injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. If coach Kliff Kingsbury can inspire his team to avoid a post-Rams letdown, the Cardinals will be in a good spot.

Running back Darrell Henderson appears full recovered

Rams running back Darrell Henderson runs past Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker in the first half. (John McCoy / Associated Press)

After sitting out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a rib injury, Henderson returned to the starting lineup and played well against the Cardinals.

He rushed for 89 yards in 14 carries. He caught five passes for 27 yards.

Henderson appeared on his way to even more rushing production against a Cardinals defense that had been giving up 140.7 yards rushing per game, which ranked 29th in the NFL. But coach Sean McVay went away from the running game.

Sony Michel played as Henderson’s back-up, but he lost a fumble.

Defense has a potential issue at cornerback

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green makes a touchdown catch in front of Rams defensive back David Long during the first half. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Jalen Ramsey is playing like an All-Pro. No opponent seems to be testing Darious Williams.

But the Cardinals appeared to target and take advantage of David Long.

Long, a third-round draft pick in 2019, showed growth in the season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears when he intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone.

The Cardinals, however, might have presented a blueprint for how to exploit the Rams.

Kicker Matt Gay is not infallible

Rams kicker Matt Gay makes a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Gay went into the game having made all six of his field-goal attempts.

He remained perfect by converting attempts from 42 yards in the first quarter and 22 yards in the second against the Cardinals.

But with the Rams trailing 27-13 in the third quarter, Gay missed wide right on a 46-yard attempt. The Cardinals took over and drove for a touchdown that increased the lead to 21 points.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.