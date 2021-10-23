Matthew Stafford closing in on 300 career touchdown passes

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford may reach a significant career milestone against his former team on Sunday.

Stafford has 298 passing touchdowns in his career, so if he gets two against the Lions, he’ll have 300.

Sunday will be the 172nd game of Stafford’s career, and he would be the seventh-fastest player to reach 300 career touchdown passes.

The fastest was Aaron Rodgers, who reached 300 career touchdown passes in his 144th career game.

The others to get to 300 touchdown passes faster than Stafford were Peyton Manning (155 games), Dan Marino (157 games), Tom Brady (161 games), Drew Brees (161 games) and Brett Favre (167 games).

Stafford is exactly 300 career touchdown passes behind Brady, the all-time record holder at 598 touchdowns. The 33-year-old Stafford could easily play several more years at a high level, and if there’s any active player who could challenge Brady’s all-time touchdown record some day, it might be Stafford.

