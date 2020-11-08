Matthew Stafford clears final COVID-19 test, will play vs. Vikings

Jeff Risdon

Lions fans are waking up to great news on Sunday morning. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Detroit starting QB Matthew Stafford cleared his final COVID-19 test required to get back into the lineup.

Stafford will start against the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s NFC North matchup, barring any unforeseen last-second complications. The Lions activated Stafford from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, but his availability for the Vikings game was dependent upon No. 9 passing one more test.

Stafford never tested positive, but he was exposed in a high-risk situation on Monday. NFL protocols required Stafford to self-isolate and pass five days of testing before being allowed back with his teammates.

