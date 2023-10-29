Matthew Stafford catches 2-point conversion pass from Tutu Atwell

This seems like one Sean McVay should have left in the bag of tricks for a more important moment.

The Rams were being shellacked by the Cowboys in Week 8.

They scored to get within 33-15 and the roach decided to get tricky.

On a 2-point conversion, he had Tutu Atwell take the football from Matthew Stafford.

The quarterback went into the pattern and the wide receiver found him for a clumsy conversion.

It would be one of the few Rams highlights at Jerry’s World.

