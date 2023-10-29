Matthew Stafford catches 2-point conversion pass from Tutu Atwell
This seems like one Sean McVay should have left in the bag of tricks for a more important moment.
The Rams were being shellacked by the Cowboys in Week 8.
They scored to get within 33-15 and the roach decided to get tricky.
On a 2-point conversion, he had Tutu Atwell take the football from Matthew Stafford.
The quarterback went into the pattern and the wide receiver found him for a clumsy conversion.
Matthew Stafford. Athlete.
📺: #LARvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/14XDNuZ6Zu
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
It would be one of the few Rams highlights at Jerry’s World.