Matthew Stafford brushes aside MVP talk after hot start with Rams

It might seem pointless to discuss MVP candidates after only three weeks of regular-season action, but Matthew Stafford has already made a strong case as someone who could win it for the first time in his career. He’s tied with Kyler Murray as the co-favorites through three games after throwing nine touchdown passes and only one interception.

Stafford has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in football and already has a high level of comfort in Sean McVay’s offense, leading the Rams to a perfect 3-0 record. He’s not interested in hearing about how he’s in the MVP conversation, though. He remains focused on the game plan and preparation each week.

“I don’t really think about it too much,” Stafford said Wednesday. “To be honest with you, I just go out here and try to prepare to play well the next week. That’s been my job for the last 12 years plus, so I just go about it the same way each week, try to be as prepared as I can going into a Sunday and then go play, rely on my teammates. I’m lucky that I’m surrounded by some really good ones. Try to get the ball in their hand and let them do their thing.”

Statistically, Stafford is off to the best start of his career. Outside of one interception, he’s missed very few throws and minimal mistakes. J.B. Long, the Rams’ play-by-play announcer, broke down Stafford’s rankings among all quarterbacks in most relevant statistical categories.

As you can see, he’s up there in just about every department.

Going into Week 4, here are several of Matthew Stafford's relevant QB metrics with (NFL rankings). DVOA (1)

DYAR (1)

QBR (1)

AY/A (2)

Rating (2)

TD% (2)

Sack% (4)

PFF (9)

INT% (11, with just 1 so far) pic.twitter.com/dsxwgjRGeT — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) September 28, 2021

As a team, the Rams are third in points, first in scoring percentage (58.6% of drives) and first in net yards per pass attempt. They’re one of the last five unbeaten teams remaining and will try to remain that way against the 3-0 Cardinals on Sunday.

Stafford says their three straight wins don’t mean much as they prepare for the Cardinals, needing to go out and beat a division rival that is also undefeated.

“As a team, we’ve had three opportunities to go out and win a game and we’ve done it three times,” he said when asked if his start with the Rams has gone as well as he could’ve imagined. “What does that mean for this week? Not much. We’ve got to go out there and do it again against a team that’s 3-0 – a division opponent that’s playing at a really high level. For me, I’m just trying to prepare to play well and that starts today, out here on the practice field Thursday, Friday, get some good practice in and make sure that I’m mentally sharp going into the game. No matter what week of the season, that’s not going to change for me.”

There are still 14 games to go this season but both the Rams and Stafford look great in the early part of the campaign.