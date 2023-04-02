Matthew Stafford bonus and elbow, Aaron Donald surgery and more Rams stories for Cardinals fans

We are in another NFL offseason weekend it is time to go around the NFC West to see what is happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is going on with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Big payday for Matthew Stafford

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford got a new contract last offseason that included a $60 million signing bonus. Half of it was deferred. He received his second $30 million payment this past week.

Rams sign DL Marquise Copeland

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams brought back Copeland on a one-year contract.

Rams still shopping Allen Robinson

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals are not the only team in the NFC West shopping a receiver. The Rams are still trying to trade Allen Robinson.

Matthew Stafford has no offseason limitations

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Stafford was hampered by an elbow injury much of last season.

This offseason, though, he will have no limitations once workouts and practices begin.

Aaron Donald had ankle surgery

Donald was limited by an ankle injury last season. It was apparently serious enough to warrant a minor surgery. He had tightrope surgery on his ankle this offseason and should be ready to go for offseason workouts.

[lawrence-auto-related count=4 category=1974]

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire