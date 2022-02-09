Will Matthew Stafford be at his best on Super Bowl Sunday? | What Are The Odds?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Matthew StaffordLions quarterback
- Joe BurrowAmerican football quarterback
In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata, discuss what they expect from Matthew Stafford in the Super Bowl, with his over/under for pass completions at 23.5.