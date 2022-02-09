Will Matthew Stafford be at his best on Super Bowl Sunday? | What Are The Odds?

AccuWeather

After a sheet of ice in Lake Erie broke off from land near Catawba Island, Ohio, 18 snowmobilers were safely rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan on Sunday. Catawba Island juts out into the middle of Lake Erie and is about a one-hour drive east from Toledo. Coast Guard members on a helicopter noticed that the ice sheet that the group of nearly 20 people had gathered on was slowly drifting out into the lake and began to rescue the group. Seven people were saved by the crew aboard