Matthew Stafford on being picky with trade destination: ‘I asked to go to a team that was ready to win a championship’

One of the most intriguing headlines this offseason included Matthew Stafford and his reported disinterest in the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have the fourth-most cap space this offseason and they’re ready to revamp the roster following the loss of Tom Brady and other key players. Bill Belichick is still in place and all signs still point toward success in Foxborough, but that wasn’t enough to lure in Stafford. Some people believed he wasn’t willing to put in the work with the Patriots, others thought he had a shaky relationship with Matt Patricia — who just re-joined the team.

Regardless of the reports and speculation, Stafford was sent to the Los Angeles Rams in an enormous trade that included Jared Goff and two future first-round picks.

During an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Stafford was asked about the rumors regarding his disinterest in the Patriots and he indirectly responded.

“What’s accurate is — and this is an incredible thing (by the Lions) — I asked to go to a team that was ready to win a championship,” Stafford said. “And, you know, there are a few teams on that list. There were a few teams that were not on that list. And they were respectful of that and understood completely. I had thoughts and reasons for each one of them.”

That’s the tough reality for Belichick, knowing that players league-wide don’t believe the team is in shape for a championship run at this point. Stafford did speak on the Patricia rumors and attempted to put them to rest.

“[Patricia] and I had a good relationship, no matter what anybody wants to say,” Stafford said. “I could go into his office and talk to him, he could get me on the phone whenever he needed to. I think we both grew in that relationship. I have a lot of respect for him and who he is, as a football coach and an unbelievable mind.”

The Patriots now have the No. 15 pick and a ton of money to work with to find their future quarterback, but the options are slim when it comes to veterans. Belichick may have to take a shot on a rookie, but time will tell regarding the Patriots’ quarterback of the future.