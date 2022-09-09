Matthew Stafford becomes 12th QB to reach 50,000 yards, tied for fastest to get there

On Matthew Stafford’s first pass attempt of the season, he reached 50,000 career passing yards. He’s just the 12th quarterback ever to accumulate at least 50,000 passing yards, and he matched Drew Brees as the fastest quarterback ever to reach that number.

He did so in just 183 career games, the same number of games as Brees.

The only other active quarterbacks to reach 50,000 yards are Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers. Peyton Manning and John Elway are among the other notable QBs to hit that mark, but none of them did it as fast as Stafford and Brees.

Matthew Stafford just became the 12th quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 yards in the regular season. He matches Drew Brees as the fastest to the mark (183 games). He joins Brady, Brees, Peyton, Favre, Roethlisberger, Rivers, Marino, Matt Ryan, Eli, Rodgers & Elway. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) September 9, 2022

