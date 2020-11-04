Matthew Stafford back on reserve/COVID-19 list: Here's how he could play vs. Vikings

Matthew Stafford is back on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a virus he did not catch.

The Detroit Lions on Wednesday placed Stafford on the listing for the second time in three months, but there is hope the quarterback still can play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford did not test positive for the novel coronavirus, but is considered a close contact of someone who did, ESPN reported.

View photos Lions coach Matt Patricia and quarterback Matthew Stafford look on during warmups before the Lions' 23-22 win on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. More

Per NFL rules, Stafford must isolate for five days from the date of last contact, which ESPN reported was Monday. If he continues to test negative daily, he will be eligible to rejoin the team Sunday.

“All I know is he’ll be there when it’s game time,” wide receiver Marvin Hall said Wednesday when asked about Stafford’s whereabouts at practice. “My thing is Staff should be fine. Stafford, he should be there.”

Stafford spent three days with the reserve/COVID designation after he tested positive for the virus on July 31. The Lions said the test was a false positive, reinstated him to the active roster Aug. 4, and the NFL changed its testing protocols because of the incident.

Stafford, who did not make his usual media appearance Wednesday, said in August that it was “scary” to initially receive the positive diagnosis.

"I had no reason to not believe the results, or whatever, except for the fact that I was feeling fine," he said. "But there’s plenty of people out there that are positive and asymptomatic as well. So I think, yeah, there was no doubt there was some fear as I think everybody would have if they got a test that came back positive. And just knowing how much that I’m around and had been around my family and my kids, that’s a little bit of a scary thing. And then when everybody got tested and it all panned itself out, obviously you feel a whole lot better about it."

Kelly Stafford lashed out in an Instagram post at the NFL after Stafford's false positive, saying her family lived four days "of a nightmare" based on how they were treated after word spread of his test result.

"I blame the NFL for not holding themselves accountable. These are people's lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites," she wrote. "Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has COVID before releasing that info to the world."

On Wednesday, Kelly Stafford posted a simple four-word message in another Instagram story: “Here we go again.”

From Kelly Stafford pic.twitter.com/AdOjwkMJvp — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 4, 2020

Stafford is the second player the Lions have placed on the reserve/COVID-19 report in the two days. On Tuesday, the Lions placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on the list, their first player since Stafford's false positive.

The Stafford and Davis cases are not related, Lions coach Matt Patricia said.

“I’m not going to comment on any of the COVID stuff as far as that, but nobody would not be out at practice because of J.D.," he said.

The Lions have done a better job avoiding the virus than most teams this season, but their current outbreak comes at an inopportune time.

The Lions travel to Minnesota this week to play the Vikings in their first of four games against sub-.500 teams. At 3-4, and with a difficult December schedule awaiting, they likely need to win all four games to stay in playoff contention.

View photos Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs past Indianapolis Colts defenders during the second half at Ford Field, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. More