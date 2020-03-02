Matthew Stafford’s back “completely healed”

Now that everyone including Matthew Stafford‘s wife has confirmed that he wants to be back with the Lions next season, she’s also confirming that his back is well.

In an Instagram post this morning, Kelly Stafford mentioned that her husband’s back was “completely healed” in January.

The Lions quarterback missed the final eight games of last season after a fracture was found in his back.

Prior to that, he was having an incredible season, with 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions in the first eight games.

Having him healthy again gives the Lions something to build around, though it remains unclear if they’ll consider using the third overall pick on another quarterback, so we can start another cycle of wondering about his future.

