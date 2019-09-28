Matthew Stafford appears on Lions' injury report with hip issue

The Detroit Lions face a big test on Sunday against the 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs, and they may have to do it with their quarterback dealing with an injury. Matthew Stafford surprisingly showed up on the team’s injury report Friday with a hip issue.

According to ESPN, Stafford’s back is actually what is ailing him, and it has been an ongoing issue. The team reportedly expects Stafford to be able to play on Sunday, though he was limited in practice Friday.

The Lions have two other quarterbacks on the roster: Jeff Driskel, a sixth-round pick in 2016 who just joined the team this month, and rookie David Blough.

Stafford might face criticism for his on-field performance, but his longevity can’t be questioned. He has been among the NFL’s iron men at the quarterback position since he entered the league. He has started 131 consecutive games for Detroit. Only the Chargers’ Philip Rivers (211 starts) and the Falcons’ Matt Ryan (150 starts) have more consecutive starts under their belt.

Stafford has not missed a game starting with the 2011 season.

Stafford has played through injury

The 31-year-old has dealt with injury issues in the past, but he has played through them. His dealt with a back injury all of last season and tore ligaments on his throwing hand in 2016. That didn’t stop Stafford from playing.

Stafford has led the Lions to a 2-0-1 start to the season and has been a vocal leader.

Obviously, not having their franchise quarterback at 100 percent will diminish the Lions’ chances against an undefeated Chiefs team. But odds are, Stafford will play and give his team a chance.

