Matthew Stafford anticipated trade to 49ers, not Rams before 2021 season

Stafford thought he would be traded to 49ers, not Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you were to ask then-Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford where he thought he would be traded in the 2020 offseason, the Los Angeles Rams would have been one of his last answers.

Stafford joined Rams teammate Jalen Ramsey on the latest episode of the "Straight Off The Press" podcast, where he recalled that fateful offseason and revealed that he thought he was destined for the 49ers over the Rams.

“Now, did I think I was going to the Los Angeles Rams? That was the last team I would have ever thought I was going to,” Stafford said (h/t KNBR 680). “I thought I was going to be across the bay in San Fran. I thought San Fran. I thought maybe Washington.

“I thought I was going somewhere else because of the situation that was going on here at quarterback and the contract and all that kind of stuff. I never knew that that was even a possibility. The way it all came together was wild. It honestly was kind of a made-for-TV movie."

Unfortunately for San Francisco, Stafford wound up in Los Angeles and the move resulted in a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals after defeating the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game two weeks prior.

If Stafford had been traded to the 49ers, it might have been San Francisco celebrating a championship.

In their quest to repeat as champions, Stafford and the Rams (3-3) have gotten off to a slow start this season and their Week 4 loss to the 49ers (3-3) currently has given San Francisco the tie-breaker for first place in the NFC West.

