Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth snubbed from Pro Bowl

The NFL announced its Pro Bowl rosters for 2022 on Wednesday, revealing that four Rams made the cut: Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matt Gay.

Noticeably missing from that list are Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth, who were both deserving of making the Pro Bowl for the way they’ve played this season. Stafford has a legitimate chance to win NFL MVP, yet he was beaten out by Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray.

Whitworth is playing some of his best football, allowing only 12 pressures and four sacks in 14 games at left tackle. That’s tied for the fourth-fewest pressures among all offensive tackles, while his 90.3 pass-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus is the best in the NFL regardless of position.

The competition was obviously stiff in the NFC, but Stafford’s numbers are absolutely good enough to warrant a Pro Bowl selection. Take a look at where he ranks in several different categories, via J.B. Long.

Updated look at Matthew Stafford's QB rankings through 14 games… TD% (1)

EPA/dropback (2)

AY/A (2)

Rating (2)

QBR (3)

DYAR (3)

DVOA (4)

Sack% (5)

PFF (8)

INT% (12) pic.twitter.com/dIHU8as40K — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) December 22, 2021

Stafford is having a tremendous first season with the Rams, throwing 35 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and racking up 4,142 yards in his first 14 games. He had a poor three-game stretch against the Titans, 49ers and Packers, but he’s been a stud at quarterback this year.

Whitworth, the NFL’s first starting left tackle at the age of 40, has done a great job protecting Stafford’s blindside. He’s faced some really talented pass rushers, too, including Nick Bosa, Robert Quinn, Shaquil Barrett and Chandler Jones.

It’s possible both players will still make it to the Pro Bowl after being named alternates, since others are sure to drop out due to injuries or their teams making the Super Bowl. But it would’ve been an even greater honor for Stafford and Whitworth to have been selected in the first place.

Greg Gaines was also deserving of consideration, though he did come on midway through the season, so his emergence might’ve been a little too late. Leonard Floyd and Brian Allen, the Rams’ other two alternates alongside Whitworth and Stafford, were also worthy selections.

