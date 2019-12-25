Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly surprise brothers who recently lost their father with Christmas presents

Matthew and Kelly Stafford paid a surprise visit to three young Detroit Lions fans on Christmas. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Around the holidays, we’re often reminded that the athletes we admire for their on-field accomplishments are just as remarkable off of it.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of those athletes.

He and his wife Kelly surprised a trio of young brothers who recently lost their father with Christmas presents last week. Further, Matthew stuck around to play “Madden NFL” — as himself, of course.

The boys just about lost their minds when they opened the door to the Staffords: “Oh my God!” they yelled, repeatedly.

And it’s not like the Staffords have had an easy year themselves. Kelly underwent surgery to remove a non-cancerous brain tumor early in the year and took part in an emotional interview with ESPN to describe her diagnosis and recovery process.

Matthew, 31, is dealing with fractured bones in his back and was officially placed on the injured reserve list earlier this month after missing six games — his first time in eight straight seasons missing a game.

The duo also has three young daughters.

