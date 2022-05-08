Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson among most exciting new QB-WR duos for 2022

The Los Angeles Rams already have one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. However, this offseason, they created another exciting tandem: Stafford and Allen Robinson.

Kupp will still be the No. 1 receiver and go-to target within the Rams offense next season, but Robinson is as good a No. 2 as there is in the NFL. If he can be anything like what Odell Beckham Jr. was last season, the combination of Stafford and Robinson is going to thrive.

This isn’t the only exciting new QB-WR tandem that was assembled this offseason, of course. There were plenty of those, and Pro Football Focus put together a list that also includes Derek Carr and Davante Adams, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy, and Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown.

Which duo are you most excited to see next season? 💥 pic.twitter.com/AMBk5nEQ8K — PFF (@PFF) May 7, 2022

Hill and Adams are probably the best receivers of that group, but Stafford and Wilson are unquestionably the top two quarterbacks on the list. Last season, Stafford threw 41 touchdown passes, which was second-most in the NFL. He ascended to the upper tier of quarterbacks with his performance in 2021, and he should only get better with another year of experience in the Rams offense.

It doesn’t hurt that Los Angeles added Robinson to the mix, too, which will give Stafford another great option and take pressure off of Kupp in the slot.