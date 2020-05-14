Matthew Stafford admits he faked viral math video with T.J. Lang

For three weeks, the entire world thought Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was a math genius. Now, his deception and fraud have been laid bare for all to see: his viral math video was a total fabrication.

That’s probably a bit of an exaggeration, but the main thrust is true: Stafford told the media on Thursday that the math video he did with former teammate T.J. Lang last month was faked.

The video showed Lang asking Stafford the answer to 9,758×618 by doing the math in his head. Stafford took a few seconds to think it through and then gave the correct answer: 6,030,444.

Putting the MATH in Matthew pic.twitter.com/Pd1Elctauw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2020

The video went viral immediately, accruing over 100,000 views on Twitter and inspiring headlines that proclaimed Stafford a math genius.

Despite how it appears in the video, Stafford isn’t a math genius. He told reporters that he and Lang figured it all out before pressing the record button, with Lang texting him the answer and telling him to sell it by taking a few seconds to think it over.

Guys, this was a running gag between Matthew and @TJLang70 that goes back to the Talkin with T.J. days 😂 T.J. gave him the answer beforehand. Stafford told the media today he deserves a Daytime Emmy for his convincing performance haha https://t.co/bV3TGSgVIP — Tori Petry (@sportstori) May 14, 2020

Stafford seems genuinely surprised that anyone believed the video was real.

Matthew Stafford said the math trick was fake. "I can't believe you guys fell for the math trick."



Said T.J. Lang texted him the answer and problem before. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 14, 2020

If Stafford hadn’t revealed the truth, we can all imagine what his next viral video would have been: a panicked, confused Stafford running away from a fan who just gave him a complex math problem to solve on the spot.

To maybe everyone's (or no one's) surprise, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is not actually a math genius. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

