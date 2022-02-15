Matthew Stafford’s 2012 quote about visiting White House resurfaces and it’s perfect

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matthew Stafford
    Matthew Stafford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Matthew Stafford hadn’t won a single playoff game in his 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, but in his first year with the Los Angeles Rams, he went 4-0 in the playoffs and won his first Super Bowl. He’ll now get the chance to visit the White House, but it won’t be his first time stepping foot inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

He went to the White House back in 2012 for a financial literacy event while he was with the Lions. Gene Sperling, who worked in the White House as an American Rescue Coordinator, shared a quote from Stafford’s trip 10 years ago and it’s perfect.

Stafford didn’t get to meet President Barack Obama, but he said it was OK because the only way an NFL quarterback should get to meet the president is by winning a Super Bowl.

Well, now he has a ring and an invitation from President Joe Biden.

No official White House visit has been for the Rams just yet, but it seems like Stafford will finally get his chance to meet the president as a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

List

8 best storylines from Rams' Super Bowl LVI win

Recommended Stories