Matthew Stafford is picking up right where he left off.

After he was named NFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday, the Rams’ quarterback executed a drive with surgical precision to give Los Angeles an early 7-0 lead over the Colts.

The Rams got the ball on their own 10-yard line after their defense executed a goal-line stop to keep Indianapolis out of the end zone. The Colts had first-and-goal at the 1-yard line, but three Jonathan Taylor runs resulted in no gain. And Leonard Floyd sacked Carson Wentz on fourth-and-goal to leave Indianapolis empty handed.

Stafford then came on the field and moved the Rams with ease. He finished the opening drive 5-of-5 for 82 yards, capping it with a 16-yard touchdown to receiver Cooper Kupp.

Robert Woods, Darrell Henderson, and Van Jefferson also caught passes to move the chains.

At the end of the first quarter, the Rams remain up 7-0.

Matthew Stafford’s 16-yard touchdown pass gives Rams early lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk