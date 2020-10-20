Matthew Slater talks facing former Patriots teammate Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 7

Matthew Slater looking forward to facing Jimmy G in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will host an old friend on Sunday as Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will pay a visit to Gillette Stadium.

It'll mark Garoppolo's first game in Foxboro since he was traded by the Patriots to the 49ers in 2017. Patriots captain Matthew Slater spoke highly of his former teammate while looking ahead to Sunday's game.

"I'll always be pulling for Jimmy," Slater said. "I appreciate the time that we spent together. We definitely had a unique year in 2016 when he went to get in and play for us here. I'm happy with the success he's had leading his team to the Super Bowl last year. I'm glad he's bounced back after that terrible knee injury [in 2018] and has regained form.

"This is a must-win game for us, I'm sure they see it the same way, so I would expect a very competitive contest between two hungry football teams on Sunday."

The 49ers are 3-3 heading into the Week 7 matchup. Garoppolo missed two games with an ankle injury but is coming off a performance in which he threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile in New England, the Patriots are 2-3 following a dreadful 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Sunday's Patriots-49ers showdown is set to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.