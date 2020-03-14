Matthew Slater, the son of Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, has been a member of the Patriots since 2008. That relationship will continue into 2020.

According to ESPN.com, Slater has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Patriots. The deal reportedly is similar to Slater’s prior contract, which averaged $2.6 million per year.

Officially a receiver, Slater has been primarily a fixture on special teams for the Patriots. He last caught a pass in 2011.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Slater has led the Patriots in special-teams tackles for eight of his 12 NFL seasons.

Matthew Slater signs two-year deal to remain with Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk