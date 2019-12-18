Matthew Slater has perfect response to Patriots QB Tom Brady's Pro Bowl snub

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced Tuesday, and for the first time since 2008, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not selected.

In fact, this was the first season since 2003 in which zero offensive Patriots players were named to the Pro Bowl. Brady has 14 career Pro Bowl selections, tying him with Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews, Tony Gonzalez and Merlin Olsen for the most in league history.

Brady, in all fairness, didn't deserve to make the Pro Bowl this season. Sure, the Patriots have the second-best record in the AFC at 11-3, but he doesn't rank in the top five in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, QB rating and other relevant pass stats.

One player for the Patriots who did make the Pro Bowl was special teams ace Matthew Slater, and he had a great reaction to Brady's omission.

"He's the best football player that's ever played," Slater told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "I think that's all you need to know. The best football player that's ever played."

The Pro Bowl is nice, but it ultimately doesn't matter one bit. The game is totally meaningless. The stuff that actually counts is what happens in real games, particularly the playoffs, and that's where Brady has performed better than any player in league history.

If anything, Brady's Pro Bowl snub might actually be a positive for the Patriots because it could serve as motivation for the 42-year-old quarterback. When you've won six Super Bowl titles, you look for any little thing to motivate you.

