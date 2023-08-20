Matthew Slater on Isaiah Bolden's injury, NFL's decision to suspend Patriots-Packers preseason game
Patriots captain Matthew Slater spoke passionately about Isaiah Bolden's injury and how head coach Bill Belichick and the NFL responded.
The Patriots rookie has feeling in his extremities, but will undergo further testing.
