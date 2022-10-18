Matthew Slater’s impassioned post-game speech is must-watch content

The New England Patriots had reason to celebrate following their 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Video was shown in the locker room of the celebration, and Matthew Slater made sure to deliver an important message following the game.

The Patriots played sound football on both sides of the ball. They held the Browns to 266 passing yards and just 70 yards rushing. It was another solid win for a Patriots team looking to find their stride.

Special-teams captain and veteran Matthew Slater put things in perspective for New England following the victory, as he made an impassioned speech in the locker room.

“You gotta maintain your love for this game.” Inside the Patriots locker room after the road win in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/TmTyHMq4wD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 17, 2022

The Patriots will look to ride this mini wave of success, as they face the Chicago Bears next Monday night. If nothing else, this just shows Slater’s importance on and off the field.

List

3 standout stars for Patriots' Week 6 win over Browns

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire