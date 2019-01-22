Matthew Slater on Gronk: 'His name is Robert Gronkowski, and he's probably the best TE that's ever laced em up' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

In what's been a down season for Rob Gronkowski, many have wondered whether this could be the end of the road for the Patriots tight end.

During Sunday night's win over the Chiefs in the AFC title game, Gronk showed he still has something left in the tank. The 29-year-old had six catches for 79 yards and had a sensational game blocking.

On Monday Night Patriots with NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, Patriots captain Matthew Slater set the record straight on Gronk.

"His name is Robert Gronkowski, and he's probably the best tight end that's ever laced 'em up," Slater said. "You can never count him out as long as he's on the field. And again, this kid's been through so many challenges over the course of his career, and what has he done every time? He's stepped up, he's found a way to play himself back into things. We knew he had something in there, and we saw it tonight."

Gronkowski said after the win that Sunday's victory probably was the "biggest team win" of his career.

