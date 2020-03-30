How Matthew Slater defines Patriots' 'new identity' without Tom Brady

For the first time in two decades, the New England Patriots aren't Tom Brady's team.

Brady's departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency means the Patriots' other veteran leaders will need to fill the leadership void.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater is among those leaders -- and he's eager to get started.

"We're going to have to find a new identity for ourselves," Slater told reporters Monday on a conference call.

New England's longest-tenured player isn't calling for an overhaul, though. Instead, he wants to reinforce the values of the "Patriot Way" that head coach Bill Belichick has instilled over the last 20 years.

"Part of that identity is going to be built upon things that we've always stood for and continue to stand for: selflessness, hard work ... doing what's best for the football team, serving one another (and) not having an expectation of things being handed to us," Slater said. "These are the ways that we've always operated and I think we're going to have to continue to operate in the same manner, and find a new identity for ourselves."

The Patriots' consistent approach amid notable player departures -- from Lawyer Milloy to Richard Seymour to Vince Wilfork to Logan Mankins -- has served them extremely well.

Of course, Brady was essential to that consistency as the one leader the Patriots could count on every year. Slater and fellow veterans like Devin McCourty, Julian Edelman, Patrick Chung and Dont'a Hightower are strong leaders, but they're no TB12.

Still, Slater believes New England's system is strong enough to prevent the steep drop-off that many predict for the Patriots in 2020.

"Players come and go. The reality is no player plays forever," Slater said. "So, at some point in time you have to have pillars that you stand upon that are not going to fall regardless of who's in or out.

"I think we have good pillars in place."

