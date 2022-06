Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

NEW YORK — Palms were sweating. Heart rates were elevated. Quick prayers were being whispered. Yeah, it was another tough night of playoff hockey for Lightning fans. For the players? Pffft, this stuff is a blast. Once again, the sporting world tuned in to the antics of Team Heart Attack on Thursday. And once again, the Lightning came through with a winner in the final minutes. This time it was ...