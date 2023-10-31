Matthew Poitras to remain with Bruins amid hot start to NHL career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are keeping center prospect Matthew Poitras at the NHL level.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Tuesday that Poitras is "sticking around."

"His play, he's earned it," Montgomery said.

The Bruins had to make a decision on whether to burn the first year of Poitras' entry-level contract following his ninth game. If he plays 10 -- which would be Thursday night's matchup vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs -- the ELC kicks in. If he was returned to the OHL before his 10th game, the ELC would not have started.

Poitras could still go back to the OHL's Guelph Storm at any time -- he's not AHL eligible this season -- but the Bruins have seen enough from his performance so far to keep him around.

The 2022 second-round pick has tallied five points (three goals, two assists) in nine games. He's also shown tremendous poise with the puck and impressive playmaking ability. Unlike many young players at his size, Poitras is not afraid to go to the dirty areas of the ice to win puck battles, and he often emerges with possession.

Poitras has played on just about every line through nine games, and no matter the situation or who his wingers were, he has risen to the occasion.

There will be slumps and growing pains along the way like any other rookie, but given the Bruins' desperate need for offensive skill and depth at center, keeping Poitras in Boston was pretty much a no-brainer decision.