'His legacy will live on': Matthew Perry honoured by Hollywood, Trudeau, fans after death

The Canadian-American actor, best known for portraying Chandler Bing on "Friends," died at age 54 on Saturday.

The world is mourning the loss of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, after news of the actor's death at age 54 broke on Saturday.

Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing on the hit TV series, was found dead at a house in Los Angeles on Oct. 28. Law enforcement told TMZ it appeared the actor had drowned after he was found in a jacuzzi. No cause of death has been officially determined.

Since the news broke, condolences have started pouring in on social media, with many people paying tribute to the Canadian-American actor.

Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced "Friends," called Perry a "comedic genius" in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," the studio said in the statement. "Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones and all of his devoted fans."

NBC, which aired "Friends" from 1994 to 2004, released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying Perry's legacy will live on "through countless generations."

We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations. pic.twitter.com/VcAlZ26Nso — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 29, 2023

The official "Friends" account on Instagram paid tribute to Perry, writing: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones and all of his fans."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was one of Perry's former classmates in Ottawa, also made note of his memories with the actor.

"Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening," Trudeau shared on X. "I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed."

Tons of celebrities also paid tribute to Perry, including Adele who paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday after the news was announced.

The Grammy-winning singer told the audience she'd "never met [Perry] in her life," but referred to his "Friends" character Chandler as "the best comedic character of all time."

"He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave. I just want to say how much I love what he did for all of us," she told the audience at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

Adele pays tribute to Matthew Perry at her show in Vegas:



“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave. I just wanna say how much I love what he did for all of us” pic.twitter.com/mOYZGwsraV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2023

Perry's friend and co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played his on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice on the sitcom, shared a tribute on Instagram.

"What a loss. The world will miss you, Mathew Perry," she wrote. "The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother Nora Bing, took to twitter to say she was "heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son,'" adding she was shocked over the "loss of such a brilliant young actor."

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

"House Bunny" star Rumer Willis took to her Instagram Stories to share an interaction she had with Perry as a kid while her father, Bruce Willis, worked with him on set.

"I'm so sad to hear about Matthew Perry's passing," she wrote. "When I was a kid and I was on set while he and my dad were doing 'The Whole Nine Yards' and 'The Whole Ten Yards,' he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sister and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much. I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy. I hope he can rest peacefully."

Many other celebrities took to social media to honou Perry's memory.

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

Oh no no no no no! Matty!

Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty...

Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry. 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/yDvKcyorR8 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) October 29, 2023

A high school classmate died today. So sad. Gone too soon. RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/cNZwAly7fv — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) October 29, 2023

I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023

In The Whole Nine Yards - Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door - that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I’ve witnessed.



I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he’d crack his face



It was beautiful — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023

Shocked and saddened to just hear about the passing of Matthew Perry in a tragic drowning. He is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa Canada. Rest in peace Matthew. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) October 29, 2023

I was so lucky to be in this photo and more lucky still to have been a part of such an amazing cast. My first big job. Everyone was so kind and I made an utter ass of myself in front of my sitcom hero, @MatthewPerry. He was kind, genuine, offered advice and inspired confidence.… pic.twitter.com/YouwnuZAzD — Sterling Knight (@SterlingKnight) October 29, 2023

Shocked and saddened by the news, legions of his fans also took to social media immediately after his death was announced.

An empty seat, but a heart full of cherished memories. Rest in peace, Chandler. Thanks for the laughs.

Not Matthew Perry 😔 pic.twitter.com/OoVbVptdMi — S E F E R 🇦🇱 (@DrSeferMemaj) October 29, 2023

i’ll never get over this, not matthew perry💔 pic.twitter.com/8u5cICCeoA — ساره. (@sarrraah4) October 29, 2023

As Chandler and Monica are pronounced husband and wife in FRIENDS, the song being played by the string quartet is ‘Everlong’ by Foo Fighters.



Rest in Peace Matthew Perry pic.twitter.com/4WibFcnUfP — Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) October 29, 2023

chandler bing being relatable for one minute straight, RIP Matthew Perry 💔 pic.twitter.com/aNNYclfDBC — Friends Addiction (@friendsadiciton) October 29, 2023

With the awful news of Matthew Perry's death, I felt compelled to find this video I knew I had saved on Instagram.



The guy had such ruthless wit, nobody was safe from it 😂 the world is suddenly less amazing now you're gone, Matthew.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/0ESbPADwIu — Luca (@RedLuca56) October 29, 2023

Saddened to learn about the passing of Matthew Perry, one of Ottawa’s proudest sons and 𝑡ℎ𝑒 biggest hockey fan ♥️ 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/DLmGNx3xdZ — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 29, 2023

Matthew Perry portrayed one of the most well-known characters of all time but also helped others. He used his celebrity status to lobby Congress for more drug court funding and opened a rehab centre at his former mansion. What a remarkable legacy to leave behind. #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/6htbpxiWeK — Neel Bhatt (@_Neelsreeldeel) October 29, 2023

The one where we lost a friend 💔



My favourite comfort show and my favourite character.



RIP Chandler 🙏🏽 #matthewperry pic.twitter.com/Om89lGaRD4 — Krystal 💎 (@krystal_xk) October 29, 2023