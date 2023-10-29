Advertisement

'His legacy will live on': Matthew Perry honoured by Hollywood, Trudeau, fans after death

The Canadian-American actor, best known for portraying Chandler Bing on "Friends," died at age 54 on Saturday.

Katie Scott
·8 min read

The world is mourning the loss of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, after news of the actor's death at age 54 broke on Saturday.

Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing on the hit TV series, was found dead at a house in Los Angeles on Oct. 28. Law enforcement told TMZ it appeared the actor had drowned after he was found in a jacuzzi. No cause of death has been officially determined.

Since the news broke, condolences have started pouring in on social media, with many people paying tribute to the Canadian-American actor.

Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced "Friends," called Perry a "comedic genius" in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," the studio said in the statement. "Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones and all of his devoted fans."

NBC, which aired "Friends" from 1994 to 2004, released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying Perry's legacy will live on "through countless generations."

The official "Friends" account on Instagram paid tribute to Perry, writing: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones and all of his fans."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was one of Perry's former classmates in Ottawa, also made note of his memories with the actor.

"Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening," Trudeau shared on X. "I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed."

Tons of celebrities also paid tribute to Perry, including Adele who paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday after the news was announced.

The Grammy-winning singer told the audience she'd "never met [Perry] in her life," but referred to his "Friends" character Chandler as "the best comedic character of all time."

"He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave. I just want to say how much I love what he did for all of us," she told the audience at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

Perry's friend and co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played his on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice on the sitcom, shared a tribute on Instagram.

"What a loss. The world will miss you, Mathew Perry," she wrote. "The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MaggieWheeler_official (@maggiewheeler_official)

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother Nora Bing, took to twitter to say she was "heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son,'" adding she was shocked over the "loss of such a brilliant young actor."

"House Bunny" star Rumer Willis took to her Instagram Stories to share an interaction she had with Perry as a kid while her father, Bruce Willis, worked with him on set.

"I'm so sad to hear about Matthew Perry's passing," she wrote. "When I was a kid and I was on set while he and my dad were doing 'The Whole Nine Yards' and 'The Whole Ten Yards,' he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sister and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much. I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy. I hope he can rest peacefully."

Many other celebrities took to social media to honou Perry's memory.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yvette Nicole Brown (@yvettenicolebrown)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RAINN WILSON (@rainnwilson)

Shocked and saddened by the news, legions of his fans also took to social media immediately after his death was announced.