Matthew Perry was no Hollywood idiot – he dedicated his life to helping other addicts

The Friends actor appeared on Newsnight a decade ago to debate Peter Hitchens on addiction – the video has gone viral in the wake of his death - Getty

Of all the powerful videos of Matthew Perry that have gone viral in the days since his tragically early death at 54, the one where he took on Peter Hitchens really stands out. The Friends actor appeared on Newsnight a decade ago to debate the 72-year-old journalist about alcohol and drugs, and you can guess which side both men come down on. Perry has immense empathy and understanding for addicts, being one himself, while Hitchens thinks that the whole concept of addiction is preposterous, bordering on fanciful; addiction is not an illness, but a weakness.

The two are joined by Baroness Meacher, a former social worker and expert on drug policy, and are hosted by Jeremy Paxman, who for once is unable to get a word in edgeways. Hitchens talks about the “fantasy of addiction” as if it were a quality people actively go looking for, rather than a devastating and destructive condition that no human would wish on their worst enemy. “What is the objective evidence that addiction is a disease?” Hitchens asks, to which Perry replies, poignantly, “My life. My life is the objective evidence.”

Hitchens is very keen on objective evidence and scientific proof, though in the clip he offers little of it himself. Like most people who see addiction as a weakness of character, his beliefs are limited to his own experiences: he can stop drinking, so everyone else should be able to moderate, too. He is not there to understand, but to judge. He must have thought his job would be made easy by the celebrity that Newsnight put him up against; but Perry was no Hollywood idiot, and gave as good as he got.

“I’m a drug addict,” explains Perry to Hitchens. “I’m a person who, if I have a drink, I can’t stop. And so if I’m following your ideology, I’m choosing to do that.”

“That’s my belief,” nods Hitchens. “Yes you do have a choice. You have a choice over whether you drink or not.”

Perry carefully explained the theory that has been helping people to get sober ever since the establishment of Alcoholics Anonymous almost a century ago. “I’m in control of the first drink and I do all these things to protect myself from having the first drink,” says Perry. “But once I have that first drink the allergy of the body kicks in.”

“What is this allergy point?” wonders Hitchens. “Allergic to what? I’m allergic to aspirin but it doesn’t mean I have to drink.”

“Not that your aspirin point isn’t genius,” responds Perry, sardonically. “But you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Perry knew what he was talking about. He had extensive experience of his own addiction but also dedicated himself to helping others. He wrote a play about his experiences, and funded a sober living centre at his home in California, which offered services for men trying to dry out. The actor Hank Azaria, sober for 17 years, this week credited Perry with helping him into recovery.

“I want to say that the night I went into AA, Matthew brought me in.” Perry wrote a book, published last year, that detailed his battles with alcoholism and addiction – battles that affect millions across the world. It’s likely that he helped many more people than the hardline criminal justice system Hitchens favours, which would have all addicts locked up until the end of time.

There is a misconception that celebrities are forever whanging on about their rock bottoms, but actually I can count on one hand the really famous people who have spoken openly about their experiences of addiction. Jamie Lee Curtis. Anthony Hopkins. Elton John. Matthew Perry. That’s it, really. It’s incredibly hard to get famous people to talk about addiction, let alone go on a programme like Newsnight to debate someone like Peter Hitchens.

This isn’t because there’s a lack of addiction amongst celebrities, but because there’s still a massive stigma attached to these conditions that other mental health issues simply no longer have. Perry’s willingness to put himself on the line wasn’t just commendable. It was extraordinary.

Matthew Perry at the Playhouse Theatre in London - Getty

And yet in the days since his death, there has been gossip about the manner in which it happened. It is reported that initial toxicology reports show he was clean of fentanyl and crystal meth. If he wasn’t, would his death somehow be less of a tragedy? Perry was all too aware of the curiously cruel attitude meted out to addicts, speaking in 2022 about how his life had “given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the World Wide Web.” This is the fate of people who are public about addiction, and it’s perhaps why so few people want to do it.

It’s important to separate out Matthew Perry’s death from the way he lived his life. He was an actor and he was an addict but he was also a whole human. This is what gets lost in the need to judge and label those who happen to suffer from addiction.

The most beautiful passage I have ever read on the subject is in the novel Transcendent Kingdom, by the Ghanaian-American author Yaa Gyasi. It’s about a woman coming to terms with the loss of her brother to a heroin overdose, and it is stunning. I read this passage again this week, when I heard the awful news about Matthew Perry, and I want to share it here today, because I think it serves as a far better obituary of the actor than many of the hastily thrown together tributes I have seen in the last week:

“There is no case study in the world that could capture the whole animal of my brother,” writes the narrator, Gifty, “that could show how smart and kind and generous he was, how much he wanted to get better, how much he wanted to live. Forget for a moment what he looked like on paper, and instead see him as he was in all of his glory, in all of his beauty. It’s true that for years before he died, I would look at his face and think, ‘What a pity, what a waste’. But the waste was my own, the waste was what I missed out on whenever I looked at him and saw just his addiction.”