Matthew Perry Foundation announced following Friends star's death

The Matthew Perry Foundation has been confirmed, continuing the late actor's "enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction".

The foundation, which was officially announced today (November 3) and is now accepting donations, will honour Perry's legacy and be "guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible".

The foundation's website also displays a quote from Perry, citing his desire to be remembered as someone who helped others before he is remembered for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends.

"When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned," the quote reads.

"I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down."

Perry sadly died on Saturday (October 28), aged 54, having been found unresponsive at his California home by emergency services personnel.

The actor's family released a statement following his death, which reads: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer also paid tribute to their late co-star via a joint statement.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," it reads.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

