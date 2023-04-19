Matthew Ogunniyi sets an official visit date with Rutgers football

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read

Matthew Ogunniyi is set to visit Rutgers football in June for an official visit, the wide receiver announced on Tuesday.

A three-star recruit from MarylandOgunniyi holds Power Five offers from Rutgers and West Virginia. He also has picked up offers from Charlotte, James Madison, Old Dominion and Temple among others.

A 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver, Ogunniyi plays for Charles Herbert Flowers (Upper Marlboro, MD). Last season in seven games, he had eight receptions for 286 yards and five touchdowns.

He is a long strider who is devastating in the open field once he gets his hands on the ball. He projects as either a wide receiver or a tight end. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 24 recruit in the state.

Ogunniyi is scheduled to visit Rutgers on June 9.

Charles Herbert Flowers went 13-1 last season, losing to Quince Richard in the state playoffs.

 

The 2024 recruiting class has four commits for Rutgers football, including three on the offensive side of the ball. Three-star offensive lineman Kenny Jones (Delran, N.J.) was the program’s first commit in November. He was followed by Michigan’s Gabriel Winowich, a four-star running back, who committed in January.

New Jersey’s top quarterback, A.J. Surace, a three-star with multiple Power Five offers, committed in February.

Three-star linebacker Sam Pilof, the fourth highest-ranked recruit in Wisconsin, committed over the weekend.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire