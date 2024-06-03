Matthew Mott interview: I’ve experienced best and worst of cricket as England coach

Matthew Mott accepts that a poor T20 World Cup campaign will leave his job imperilled - PA/Mike Egerton

“I knew it wouldn’t be all beer and skittles,” declares Matthew Mott, with a certain dry understatement. In two years as England white-ball coach, Mott has experienced the best and worst of the job.

Within six months of his appointment, in May 2022, Mott lifted the Twenty20 World Cup. A year later, England’s dire one-day international World Cup defence, floundering on the field while oscillating between different tactics, led to calls for him to be sacked.

“It’s been an interesting ride,” says Mott when we meet in a coffee shop in Cardiff, his hometown since moving from Queensland. “It’s like a furnace, this job.

“I knew it’d be tough. But I thought it was an amazing challenge. And no matter what happens in the next two, three, four, five years, I’ll never regret taking on this.”

While leading ex-players are swiftly elevated into many coaching jobs, Mott has taken a more circuitous route to being an international head coach. During a solid first-class career with Queensland, he maintained a keen interest in coaching. After retiring, Mott worked as New South Wales head coach and as an assistant in the Indian Premier League before a brilliant spell with Australia women led to his England appointment.

Mott enjoyed great success with Australia women - Getty Images/Harry Trump

“I’ve never thought I’d be in this role to start with,” explains Mott, who turned 50 last year. “I’m incredibly grateful for what I’ve got. Starting out as a cricketer, if you said to me that I’d be in the role I’m in now, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

This journey gives Mott a certain perspective when confronted by criticism of the sort that he faced during England’s torrid ODI World Cup defence last year in India.

“I know a lot of people say this – I actually don’t read it,” he says. “What I do get is family members and people coming up saying, ‘What about that?’ or whatever. I made a commitment to my family when I took this job. I knew what I was in for. I said to them all, ‘Please don’t go out of your way to read stuff because there’s gonna be some nice things said but some people are going to slam me at different points whether I’ve done the right thing or not’.”

Seven months since the ODI World Cup, Mott believes that England have learnt from the tournament in several significant ways. To go with the appointment of Kieron Pollard as a consultant to provide local knowledge at the T20 World Cup, something that England lacked in India, David Young has been enlisted as team psychologist, repeating the role that he performed in 2019.

Young has already set to work with Mott and Jos Buttler on devising a one-page document to crystallise England’s approach. The emphasis is on “freedom”, being governed by the needs of the team and taking emotion out of decision-making in a notoriously volatile format.

Jos Buttler (back row, centre) poses with the T20 World Cup trophy in Bridgetown, Barbados - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

When the squad met before the Pakistan series, Buttler led a team meeting. All players spoke briefly about their roles to the squad.

“Each player has worked on their role clarity and articulated it to the group,” Mott explains. “They are encouraged and supported to stick to their individual strengths.

“If they are in any doubt on what the situation demands then we want them to take the most positive option. It’s nothing earth-shatteringly new but lines up with our mantra of trying to get better every day and continuing to evolve as a group.

“Every team will say, ‘We want our players to be free’. The language in each team is going to be slightly different. That’s what we need to make sure that we’re on point with – so our message is consistent, but also give each individual the ability to express themselves in a very different way.

“So what we need to do is make sure we share that common language with each player when it doesn’t go well. How do we speak to them? How do we make sure that our words aren’t holding them back next time? How do we make sure it’s actually like a reinforcement? ‘Mate, you’re doing the right thing today, you just got out. That’s okay’. Or, ‘You tried to bowl a wide plan, you didn’t quite get it right. It was still the right plan’.”

It is recognition that, in India, England veered away from their philosophy too quickly. For instance, while England’s side had been based around batting depth, against South Africa in Mumbai David Willey batted as high as seven for only the second time in his eight-year ODI career.

“When it hasn’t come off you’ve got to have the courage to say, ‘We’ve still got to make sure that’s what we’re going to stand for’,” Mott says. “I think there were times there where potentially we didn’t.”

England's ODI World Cup campaign in India was a disaster - AFP/Dibyangshu Sarkar

Mott views Young as essential to creating a fearless culture.

“We just saw this potentially like a real game-changer in terms of having that travelling role in different tournaments like a World Cup – particularly at the front end, to manage basically when we will get back to us as a group, having someone who’s highly skilled at building those quick connections.

“Getting the continuity of our messages is important and making sure that we’re the favourite franchise. So getting our ducks in a row in terms of when players arrive back, this is what we’re doing, this is what we stand for.”

Mott hopes that Young will also give players tools to cope with online criticism, which appeared to distract the team in India. “Sometimes when you get negative press, or you get questioned a lot about decision-making, you can get inside yourself a little bit.

“I worry for people that do read that stuff. It’s a genuine concern. I’ve seen players get caught up in it, even support staff get caught up in it – not just in this job but elsewhere. It distracts you from your core beliefs.”

Despite the tumult of the ODI World Cup, Mott says that the T20 World Cup squad was fairly simple to select. Chris Jordan’s recall was underpinned by his death-bowling skills, increased pace in recent months and his batting prowess from No 8. Mott believes that the run-scoring surge during the IPL will have an impact on the World Cup, even if it will not quite be replicated.

Chris Jordan is also a brilliant fielder - PA/Bradley Collyer

“If you’ve got players coming in at eight, nine that can still hurt teams that’s really important at the back end. It actually frees up your whole batting unit, like we’ve seen in the IPL.”

IPL sides benefited from the impact-sub rule, effectively allowing them to pick teams of 12. England remain restricted to 11; Ben Stokes’s absence deprives the side of an all-rounder who could bat in the top five. “There’s no such thing as a perfect team balance – unless you’ve got a couple of genuine all-rounders, you always have to give up something.”

This time, England will be loath to compromise their batting strength. “Our batting matches up with any team in the world,” Mott says. England’s top four – Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow – are the biggest cause of optimism ahead of the World Cup.

Yet England’s prospects have also been boosted by the return of Jofra Archer. England have no one better to make good on Mott’s belief that rising scores have made early wicket-taking even more important: “Our job for our frontline bowlers is basically to go in and disrupt the opposition by taking wickets.”

Jofra Archer (left) and Jordan will give England added firepower - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

The Caribbean will be Archer’s first global event for England since his magnificent bow in the 2019 World Cup. Should England reach the final, they will play nine games in 25 days; Archer will surely not feature in every one.

“We need to manage how he’s going and also sometimes make an unpopular decision: if he’s feeling at 100 per cent, we might still have to pull him out for a game. But that will be all done by the sports science team. They’ll give us the information and then we have to assess whether it’s worth the risk.”

Only halfway into his four-year contract with England, Mott accepts that a poor campaign would leave his job imperilled. “Not everyone gets to walk away at the end and say, ‘Thanks very much’. Going into this World Cup, I know there’ll be a lot of speculation around if the team doesn’t do well.

“Every coach going to that World Cup, every captain goes in with that pressure of expectation – and expectation’s a privilege. Not everyone gets that and you don’t love it all the time.”

Rather than worry about the potential consequences of failure, Mott prefers to focus upon making sure that he is true to himself in West Indies.

“I love the game of cricket – but it doesn’t define me. My family is important to me, my friends are incredibly important. And so anything that happens around cricket I can cop. It’s a game that I grew up loving. I’ve still got that passion.

“You can get inside yourself and feel a bit sorry for yourself if we’re not performing at our best. But the reality is we’re doing something that we absolutely love. We’ll be judged on our results: if they’re good, everyone will pat us on the back; if they’re not, we’ll cop a bit of grief.

“There’s something that keeps compelling you to come back and ride the lightning of international cricket. I don’t have any end date. I’ll just try to enjoy it for as long as I can and try to get the best out of the players and the staff around me. Then when it’s my time, it’s my time.”

