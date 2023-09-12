Matthew McConaughey raves about Texas football but refuses to 'drink our own Kool-Aid'

Texas alumnus and actor Matthew McConaughey made an appearance at Texas' 34-24 win over Alabama last Saturday. He was on the field during and after the game and was so ecstatic that the Longhorns came away with the win, that he ended up talking about it on the "TODAY Show."

"Alabama has been the gold standard for 15 years. We go there the year before we're about to join the SEC at that table," McConaughey said.

"We go to their stadium Bryant-Denny...and we beat 'em, and we beat 'em straight. It's not one of those wins where you go 'well we could've,' no. We won, okay?"

Actor Matthew McConaughey holds up the sign of the horns as he walks onto the field for the Texas Longhorns game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

It's as the man said. Texas' win not only propelled Steve Sarkisian's team to fourth in the AP Top 25, but it also drew 8.8 million viewers, the best viewership for a regular-season game on ESPN since 2015.

It's UT's last season before leaving for the SEC, which McConaughey deemed the best and toughest conference in sports. As happy as he was though, he made a point that all Texas fans have in the back of their minds. It's not about this singular win; the Longhorns must continue to win to validate their strength.

"First off, we have the ability to, we saw that," McConaughey said. "That was one, we beat Bama, we took over Tuscaloosa, next. Let's not drink our own Kool-Aid."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Matthew McConaughey raves Texas' win over Alabama on 'TODAY Show'